Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00004789 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $5.38 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00282449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.00999205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.20 or 0.00721854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,460.37 or 0.99923597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

