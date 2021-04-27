FY2021 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Decreased by Wedbush

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,475.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

