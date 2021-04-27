FY2022 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Cut by Analyst

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

