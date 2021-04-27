Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of -70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

