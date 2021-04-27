Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 65,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

