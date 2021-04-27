GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

GCMG opened at $12.98 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. Equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

