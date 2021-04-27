Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,660,957 shares of company stock worth $49,107,420. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $592.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

