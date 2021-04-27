Generac (GNRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Generac to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2021

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNRC opened at $330.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.78 and a 200 day moving average of $265.20.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

