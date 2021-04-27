General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Down to $13.57

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $13.19. General Electric shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 1,679,840 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.