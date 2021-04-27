General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. 4,496,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,409,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

