Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apple by 20.9% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 73,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 156,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $4,277,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

