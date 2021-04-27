Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.75.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.