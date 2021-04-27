Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.