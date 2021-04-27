Genuine Parts to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.21 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $123.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 315,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

