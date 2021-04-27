Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.76 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

