Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.