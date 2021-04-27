Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.