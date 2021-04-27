Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.