GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.