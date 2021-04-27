Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO David M. Demski Sells 144,263 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,756. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Globus Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

