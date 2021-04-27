Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s robust top-line growth and improvements in U.S. revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, led by the U.S. spine and Enabling Technologies arms, look encouraging. Competitive recruiting and onboarding, product launches, and implant pull-through from robotics continued to be strong growth contributors. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency position is a plus. The company’s fourth quarter earnings were better-than-expected amid pandemic-led challenges. Over the past six months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues in the quarter are concerning. International performance was comparatively sluggish, due to mixed performances across all nations. Gross margin contraction was discouraging too. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts persist.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $46,875,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $11,821,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Globus Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $6,423,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

