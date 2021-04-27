Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.53

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 9003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.