Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 140,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

GEM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

