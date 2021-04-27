Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Increased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 5.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,923,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. 4,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,488. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86.

