Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $495,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 512,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,967,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

