Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,026 Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

FMAT stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

