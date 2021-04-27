Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,961 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.