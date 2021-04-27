Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

NYSE EOG opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

