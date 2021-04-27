Gradient Investments LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

