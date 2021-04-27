GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GrafTech International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAF. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.