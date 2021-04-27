Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) Critical Comparison

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, meaning that its share price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Global Capital Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $301.01 million 1.22 $10.98 million $0.50 37.64 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. -2.80% -38.14% -1.60% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Global Capital Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 1 1 0 2.00 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.33%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Global Capital Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

