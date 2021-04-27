Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.83 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of BK opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

