Grubhub (GRUB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Grubhub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.