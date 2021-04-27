Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered Gruma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Gruma stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Gruma has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

