Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,353 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSE GBAB opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $25.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

