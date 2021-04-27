Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Tops $24.69 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $24.69 million and $627,383.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00472277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 542,274,442 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

