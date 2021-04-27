Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

