Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $292.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.