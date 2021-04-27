Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

VYM opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31.

