Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $280,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

