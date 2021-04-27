Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 910 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VO traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $234.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

