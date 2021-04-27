Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $3.70 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 1.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.66% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 65,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 477,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

