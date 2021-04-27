Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.10.

Shares of ABNB traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.50. The stock had a trading volume of 90,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

