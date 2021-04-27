Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Danske

Danske initiated coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNSBF opened at $16.99 on Monday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

