Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

HPGLY opened at $87.20 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

