Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

