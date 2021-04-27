Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $135,104,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

CINF stock opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.