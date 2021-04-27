Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $205.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

