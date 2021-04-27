Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.