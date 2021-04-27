Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,601 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $216.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.