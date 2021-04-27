Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,528 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PPL by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,901,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.